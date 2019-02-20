Seven entities funded by the Department of Arts and Culture are ridden with allegations of corruption and maladministration. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Seven entities funded by the Department of Arts and Culture are ridden with allegations of corruption and maladministration. On Tuesday, the department gave an update to the portfolio committee on arts and culture in Parliament on a number of its entities under investigation.

At the National Arts Council, the chief executive was placed on special leave because of an excess bonus payment. A forensic investigation was done and a disciplinary hearing was started in November and will continue next week and conclude this year.

Arts and Culture director-general Vusi Mkhize said: “At the National Arts Council there’s an investigation of the forensic investigation of the Lalela project and the CEO’s excess bonus payments.”

At the National Library, Mandla Matyumza, director of the Centre for the Book, was charged on seven counts of misconduct, and a disciplinary hearing began in June last year.

He was found guilty on four of the seven charges, and dismissal was recommended.

Mashudu Mavhungu, executive director of corporate services at the National Library, was suspended in October last year because he allegedly shielded Matyumza from reporting a case of sexual harassment, his involvement in which surfaced in December. Mavhungu’s disciplinary hearing starts on Thursday.

The director of bibliographic and collection services was charged for incompatibility, workplace bullying and harassment, and dismissed.

The troubles at the Robben Island Museum also took centre stage. Mkhize noted that the investigation into maladministration at the museum was still under way.

“We, as the department, responded to the allegations and appointed Morar Incorporated Investigation Company to investigate the allegations,” he said.

“We are aware that our entities face a number of challenges and we are committed to addressing corruption and poor governance,” Mkhize said.

The South African Heritage Resources Agency is also under investigation after allegations against the chairperson and the chief executive surfaced regarding irregular expenditure, breach of oversight and non-compliance with supply chain management policies.

