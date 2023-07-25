As inquiry finish line looms, Dyantyi stands his ground over recusal bid

Cape Town - With this Friday’s deadline for Parliament’s Section 194 Committee to wrap up its business looming, chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi has told suspended Public Protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane that he is not budging. Just over a week ago Mkhwebane, through her advocate, Senior Counsel Dali Mpofu, sent her second written application for Dyantyi’s recusal as well as his removal from the committee.

Mkhwebane’s application cited seven grounds for the recusal, which were mainly based on two recorded meetings between her husband, David Skosana, and the late ANC MP and Section 194 committee member, Tina Joemat-Pettersson. The grounds included an allegation that Dyantyi had made “disparaging media statements” about the impeachment process and Mkhwebane in the media which “indicate that he is pursuing a predetermined outcome”. Other reasons listed were that the committee and chairperson were proceeding with the inquiry despite Mkhwebane’s lack of legal representation.

In his 85-page response to Mkhwebane via the committee, Dyantyi said he would not be recusing himself. “I categorically and vehemently deny that I have ever, in connection with the inquiry, bribed, sought to bribe or otherwise solicit a bribe through Ms Joemat-Pettersson or any third party from the PP or any other person. ”In addition, I am of the view that the evidence tendered does not support that there is any prima facie proof of the allegations in respect of myself, but rather raises further questions.”

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. On Mkhwebane’s accusation of his having a predetermined outcome, Dyantyi said he had maintained an open mind throughout the inquiry. “On the contrary, I have actively engaged with the evidence and will continue to apply my mind in a fair, unbiased and rational manner when concluding on findings and making recommendations to Parliament.” In June, the inquiry, which was meant to have finished its work in May, amended its directives and set itself a strict schedule of 25 sittings in which to wrap up all its business.