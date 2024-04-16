Athlone man ‘run over’ by neighbourhood watch member

Cape Town - An Athlone neighbourhood watch member has landed himself in hot water after he was caught on camera allegedly attempting to run a man over. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, when a member of the Athcraw Neighbourhood Watch had an altercation with resident Aqeel Daniels, 23.

In the video, seen by the Cape Argus, Daniels attempts to stop the car but the driver speeds up and he lands on the vehicle’s bonnet before being flung onto the road. Daniels was left unconscious for a few moments. He sustained a head injury and multiple bruises to his body. An Athcraw Neighbourhood Watch member Nigel Diedricks said he would reply to a request for comment from the Cape Argus by 5pm on Monday, but he didn’t answer calls or WhatsApp messages.

According to Daniels, the incident happened soon after he and his two friends had parked at Kromboom Road Park, when the neighbourhood watch member arrived in a branded vehicle. “We bought food from McDonald’s then we went to sit in the park. The neighbourhood watch pulled up and accused us of things that weren’t happening. “He was saying we could’ve been having sex in the car – the two other people in the car are married so I didn’t understand what he was talking about,” Daniels said.

He said the neighbourhood watch member started making threats towards him. “I told him I’m going to call my daddy, because he can also sort out the problem, because there was no sign to say you can’t park there at that time. “We were just going to eat our food and head out again,” he said.

The neighbourhood watch member then allegedly took pictures of Daniels’ number plate and licence disc, indicating that he would report them to police. Daniels said the member then wanted to leave but they tried to stop him to defuse the situation. “He reversed into my friend and then he knocked me down. I did nothing to provoke him. I never threatened him. I told him, I’m not going to fight you, but solve the problem the right way,” Daniels said.

He said the member intended to knock him down as he drove away after the incident. Daniels claimed the situation further escalated at the Athlone police station as officers allegedly refused to assist them. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was opened at Wynberg Police Station, but was transferred to Athlone for further investigation.