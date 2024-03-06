Athlone rapist gets 12 years in jail

Cape Town - A nineteen-year-old who was raped by her friend’s uncle said she could finally breathe a sigh of relief as her attacker was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. Mark Ruiters, 38, was sentenced in the Wynberg Regional Court last week.

Caroline Peters from the Callas Foundation in Bridgetown, said activists who walked alongside the teen at every court appearance, celebrated the sentencing. She said the case dates back to September 2022, when the victim was 17 years old. “The incident took place in Bridgetown in September 2022.

“The victim had gone to her friend’s house. “The two girls were friends and he was living on the property. “At the time she reported that he grabbed her and raped her in a wendy house on the property and she immediately told her mother, who brought her to us.

“We immediately took her to the Thuthuzela Centre and the case was opened.” A group of activists from Athlone are celebrating the sentencing of a convicted rapist who was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for raping his niece’s teen friend. piv Mahira She said after Ruiters was arrested, his teen victim faced an onslaught of insults and was also assaulted by younger children relating to him. “They all said she was lying and they even assaulted her.

“She was in her matric year and we did all we could to provide psychotherapy and support at court. “I told her she cannot drop out and that by getting up each day and going to school it was the best way to show him the middle finger. “After months of hard work and no matter what they did she stayed strong and she passed with a Bachelor’s Pass.

“We recruited her immediately to work for Callas and be an inspiration to other victims.” Peters said they were called to court last month. “The magistrate gave consideration to the fact that he has children and is the sole breadwinner but said that while he tried to show himself as a loving and caring father he raped a young girl just metres away from where his own children were.