Athlone residents worried about spike in crime after yet another resident, 66, killed

Cape Town - Athlone residents have grown concerned over a spate of crime in the area after a well-known 66-year-old businesswoman was killed in her home in Rylands. The woman was last seen at about 10am on Friday.

When her son arrived at the house, which is also a business, he made the grim discovery of his mother’s body. The victim had been bludgeoned to death by unknown assailants. Ward councillor Shameemah Dollie Salie said: “Sultana, the wife of late Hidayat Abdullah (Ulde), was murdered at home at the corner of Repulse and Johnston Road, in Athlone. They robbed Sultana in Jumu’ah waqt and when the son came home he found her body. The tyre shop is on the corner of Johnston and Repulse Road.”

Athlone Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Sharon Classen said they were concerned about the increase in violent crimes. “The 66-year-old female was a businesswoman in the area.

“The increase in violent crimes is very concerning and our SAPS officers have increased their visibility and operations to try to change the tide. “This particular one is not gun or gang related. It falls out of the scope of the other murders. “The four on Thursday evening, two dead and others wounded, and then that other week on Friday, Zamawushe Momoti was murdered and another man.

“The Thursday before then, three or four people were shot. The increase in crime is alarming. “We are praying that the law enforcement agencies, our safety partners, will come up with a strategic plan of how we can break the back of this surging crime. Up until Zamawushe’s murder, the murders were gang related or drug related in some way.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation. “Athlone police registered a murder and house robbery case for further investigation.

“According to reports, police responded to a complaint of a housebreaking on Friday, at about 4.30pm at a premises in Johnston Road, Rylands, Athlone. “On arrival members found a 66-year-old female deceased and badly assaulted in a room in the house. “It has been reported that she was last seen at 10.30am in the morning. It is unknown how entrance was gained to the premises and also unknown at this stage what was stolen.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111. [email protected]