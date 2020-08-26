Atlantis residents fume after pelting of six Golden Arrow buses

Cape Town - Atlantis residents are up in arms over yet another attack on Golden Arrow buses and passengers in the area. Early on Tuesday, six buses were stoned by a mob. Seven passengers were taken to a nearby health-care facility to be treated for minor injuries. Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “We can confirm that six Sibanye (owned by Golden Arrow) buses were stoned in the Witsand area this (yesterday) morning. Seven passengers and a driver are receiving treatment for minor injuries. “The attacks are linked to taxi operators in the area as we have been intimidated repeatedly and quite openly, and told that we should not operate in the area. “SAPS and law enforcement have been made aware of the threats.

“This is outright criminality and the authorities must take swift action against the perpetrators.”

Chairperson of the City’s transport portfolio committee, Angus McKenzie said: “We strongly condemn the stoning of Golden Arrow buses in Witsand, Atlantis Violence such as that has no place in our community and does not foster the development of public transport that we are trying to achieve.

“We are trying to get the most vulnerable people to access job opportunities and advance economic growth.”

McKenzie said that the local municipality had called on law enforcement officers to act swiftly to arrest the culprits and further protect the residents of local communities.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “Six buses were stoned and damaged by unknown suspects in the Old Mamre Darling Road, Witsand, Atlantis.

“Malicious damage to property cases were registered. Atlantis SAPS and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene to monitor the situation.”

