Attacks on Cape paramedics will derail service delivery if left unchecked

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness’s Emergency Medical Services (WCDHW EMS) have again condemned attacks on their staff. This after EMS officials were accosted and hijacked at gunpoint in Philippi at the weekend.

Detailing the incident, WCDHW spokesperson Deanna February said emergency medical personnel were driving a service vehicle when they were stopped in the middle of the road by four unknown persons who threatened them with a firearm and demanded the car. February said: “One of our female officials was hit on her back with a firearm. The vehicle was stolen and there has been no trace of it. The incident occurred in Eisleben Road, Philippi, and police are investigating the matter. “However, this is not the only incident that took place last week. Just the day before, one of our ambulance crews was travelling in Eerste River when unknown individuals began stoning it. The vehicle was damaged but, fortunately, there were no serious physical injuries. However, our officials were severely traumatised following the senseless attack.”

In 2021 paramedics were attacked 78 times, despite risking their lives daily to save lives in the Western Cape. This year there have been six attacks on EMS officials since the beginning of the year. The department says it has noted the worrying increase in attacks on its staff, which impacts service delivery to local communities and people in need. While it plans to continue implementing essential measures to ensure that EMS officials are kept safe, particularly when they need to enter Red Zones, it still requires the support of the public. “These attacks leave staff traumatised and fearing for their lives while fulfilling their duties. We are urging the public to protect and support EMS officials and immediately report these incidents to their nearest police station,” February said.