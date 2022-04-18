Autism Awareness Month: Plea for more support of special needs schools

Cape Town - The call for greater support for special needs schools in the province has been heightened as Autism Awareness Month is being observed. Owner of Learning Kat Remedial Teaching, Kath Kenyon, said the 72 special needs schools were nowhere near enough, especially in rural or disadvantaged areas.

Story continues below Advertisment

“There is a growing number of cottage schools popping up in order to meet the huge demand. “However, most cannot register as schools as the criteria and parameters are too restricted and they often do not apply,” she said. Kenyon said it was challenging as there were almost no resources available, especially educational support, particularly in poorer communities. Challenges faced related to, among others, transport costs and personal protective equipment.

Advocacy manager at Western Cape Forum for Intellectual Disability, Vanessa Japtha, said: “The National Education department (DBE), is still in the process of deciding whether special schools should be non-fee-paying schools. “Parents of children with disabilities thus bear the burden of school fees and transport fees, in addition to disability-related costs that are not adequately covered by the care dependency grant. “DBE does not fund NPOs that are doing government’s work at special-care centres.

Story continues below Advertisment

“These centres exist because public schools discriminate against learners with high support needs, and refuse them admission.” General manager at Western Cape Quad Para Association, Anthony Ghillino, said the government should focus on inclusive education and mainstreaming of learners with disabilities. He said they should attend mainstream schools instead of only special needs schools. Operations manager at Autism Western Cape, Zaida Frank, said special needs schools did not receive adequate funding from departments.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It takes collaborative efforts from multiple governmental departments, not just the Education Department,” she said. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spent R785.7 million on the funding of special needs schools since 2017. For the 2021/2022 financial year, R172 118 000 was allocated for special schools. The budget allocation for 2022/23 is R1 442 341, with an annual increase.

Story continues below Advertisment