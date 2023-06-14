B97 route drivers hit the brakes on their services

Cape Town - The Paarl Alliance of the B97 taxi route has stopped operating after people were shot and killed. Three taxi-related shootings took place – two in Paarl and one in Khayelitsha.

Taxi boss Siyabulela Mandyoli, the head of the alliance, which was formed before the route was reopened last year, was gunned down in Mbekweni last Tuesday. A second shooting took place on Saturday in Paarl. The driver was associated with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata). On Sunday evening, a man was shot and killed in Site C, Khayelitsha.

The associations with the mother body, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), scheduled a meeting on Monday and will be meeting today. Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) spokesperson Nceba Enge told the Cape Argus: “We will not be operating after the shootings. People should look for alternative transport.

“We are busy in talks with all the operators and other stakeholders about stopping and avoiding the violence. “It was not our aim to stop any operation, but this was just for the safety of commuters.” Santaco spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said: “This is not an official closure but a precautionary measure that operators decided on to show their frustration. We are speaking to the associations to stop what they are doing as it affects their business.”

MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said the B97 route was operational. “Route B97 is not closed. Commuters are being transported. At the rank in Mbekweni and surrounding areas there is a visible presence of SAPS and law enforcement who are exercising their powers for any contraventions of operating licence conditions. “There are also increased security deployments in Bellville.