B97 taxi route between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville re-opened by Mobility MEC

Cape Town - After almost 18 months of shutdown on the minibus taxi route B97 between Mbekweni (Paarl) and Bellville, Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell has reopened the route. Mitchell closed the route following incidents of taxi violence between rivals the CATA Boland Taxi Association and the Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (affiliated to Codeta) over control of the route.

Adhering to section 91 of the national Land Transport Act, Mitchell closed the rank because it was declared a high-risk area. In the midst of the route closure the minister authorised Golden Arrow Bus Services to operate as a replacement service for commuters. The service will continue to run alongside the taxi service until all valid bus tickets have been used.

The decision to reopen the route follows the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the two taxi associations, both having legal rights to trade on the route. The associations have agreed to co-exist and to jointly provide the services authorised by their operating licences. Provincial chairperson of Santaco, Mandla Hermanus, shared obligations of his organisation in restoring peace between the two taxi rivals.

“As Santaco, we welcome the re-opening of the route. We promise to assist the two associations to monitor operations in that area, ensuring compliance and that there are no illegal operators,” he said. Officially re-opening the route, Mitchells applauded the industry leadership for remaining committed to the peace process and the efforts taken to find a solution. “This conflict has been ongoing for more than 20 years and this is a watershed moment that will hopefully set a good precedent for the minibus taxi industry,” said Mitchell.