Back to school: Capetonians spread the spirit of ubuntu by giving out school uniforms

Cape Town - Hundreds of learners will today attend their first day of school in neat, pre-loved and some new school uniforms thanks to compassionate neighbourhood moms, strangers and generous donors who rallied together and separately to source the essential uniform items. From Brackenfell, Milnerton, Kraaifontein, Hanover Park, Athlone and Lavender Hill, ordinary residents and established community-based organisations have been hard at work collecting school uniforms and stationery to donate to learners from underprivileged homes across the city.

In Brackenfell, resident Estelle Pretorius began sourcing donations for children in need after receiving an overwhelming response to her advertisement to donate her daughter’s old uniform. Speaking to the Cape Argus, Pretorius said that she was not expecting her humble decision to inspire so much support from others wanting to do the same, and in the process make a difference in the lives of others. “I was not expecting my simple quest to donate my daughter’s uniform to get so much attention. As soon as I posted the offer on Facebook, I had people flocking to my inbox. At first people thought I was selling the uniform and not donating, but when I cleared that up, the interest just grew."

“I had people wanting to donate and some requesting the donations. So I began facilitating that process. “I’m still amazed at what happened. As a parent, I know and understand wanting to provide for your child and not having, and I also understand having and wanting to support those who don’t. “Covid-19 has changed most people’s lives for the worst, and I’m glad I was able to do this much to help the families who needed this kind of support. This has been such an amazing experience,” said Pretorius.

Over the next few days, Pretorius will continue collecting uniforms and stationery items for children in need. She is hoping to get items for learners attending schools in the Northern suburbs, including Aristea Primary, Fanie Theron and Scottsville. In Athlone, Surrey Estate resident Mogamat Busby used his December bonus to buy 30 pairs of school shoes for orphaned children and children from single-parent households, actively assisting children from Lavender Hill, Valhalla Park and Manenberg. “I’ve always had the heart to help less fortunate people, so doing this for learners in need was not a stretch outside my comfort zone. When I was approached to assist these children, I didn’t think twice,” Busby said.

In Milnerton, Sanddrift East resident Rochelle Wyld said she spent R500 at a local Spar to buy a pair of school shoes to donate. She said: “I purchased just one pair. However, I was so happy to be able to bless a child with something they needed.” In Heinz Park, resident Andrew Jones, through a community-based organisation, purchased several school uniforms and stationery for a number of children from three local communities.