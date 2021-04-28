Bakkie-load worth of cannabis seized by Cape metro police

Cape Town – Cape metro police arrested a 27-year-old man after discovering what officials described as a “bakkie-load” of dagga (cannabis) in Tambo Village on Monday evening.

The City of Cape Town's metro police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons, said officers followed up on information about drug dealing at a house in the Gugulethu area just before 10pm.

“The owner gave permission for a search of the premises, and in the garage, officers found a number of dagga trees being dried with a heater.

“In another room, they found a suspect with a substantial amount of dagga and a scale.

“He was busy weighing and packaging dagga for distribution,” Solomons said.

“Officers arrested the 27 year old for dealing and possession of drugs.

“He was detained at Manenberg SAPS.

“The street value of the dagga is unknown at this stage.”

The City of Cape Town’s metro police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons, said officers followed up on information about drug dealing at a house in the area. Picture: Supplied

In separate drug dealing matter, metro police officers arrested a 47-year-old Ruyterwacht resident on April 23.

Officers were executing a search warrant, but the occupant refused them entry.

Officers forced their way into the house, and caught the owner flushing drugs down the toilet.

The City said that metro police officers managed to recover 73 ecstasy tablets, two packets of tik and R2 690 in cash.

The suspect was detained at Elsies River SAPS.

He was one of 67 suspects arrested by metro police officers – 39 of them for drug-related offences.

Officers also issued 4 205 fines for various transgressions.

Elsewhere, Cape Town traffic officers arrested 64 suspects, impounded 244 vehicles, 163 cellphones and issued 61 553 fines during weekly operations.

Of those arrested, 28 were on charges of driving while under the influence, and 27 for reckless and negligent driving.

On April 25, an officer arrested a suspect for armed robbery and possession of an illegal firearm.

“The Inspector was driving along Klipfontein Road, near Jan Smuts Drive when he spotted a minibus taking a wrong turn and two males falling out of the vehicle.

“The officer pursued the two men, and managed to apprehend one of them.

“He also recovered a 9mm firearm, with its serial number filed off,” the City said.

On April 20, an officer stopped a Toyota Avanza at a vehicle checkpoint in Samora Machel.

The driver didn’t have a licence, and the vehicle was unlicensed.

On closer inspection, the officer noticed that the vin number had been covered with thick tape.

A check on the vehicle showed that the vehicle was stolen in Kuils River in February last year. A 34-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Law enforcement officers also made 83 arrests, including 68 by officers attached to LEAP. Among those arrested by the LEAP officers were 44 for drug possession, 10 for possession of dangerous weapons and four for the illegal possession of ammunition.

Law Enforcement officers also issued 4 264 fines for by-law transgressions.

Cape Argus