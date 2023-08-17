Ballet royalty, Johaar Mosaval, 95, laid to rest

Cape Town - Condolences continue to pour in for ballet legend and doyen Johaar Mosaval, who died on Wednesday at the age of 95. Mosaval was a District Six-born ballet dancer who despite numerous hindrances and much resistance from the apartheid-era government wowed the world and shone on an international and later national stage.

Johaar Mosaval died in Groote Schuur Hospital at around 5am on Wednesday. Mosaval’s janazah took place at Jupiter Road, Surrey Estate. Funeral prayers were performed at Constantia Masjid, and he was buried at the Constantia Cemetery. Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais expressed sadness at the passing of a “remarkable man in the arts”.

Mosaval started dancing in the 1940s. In 1950, two visiting dancers – Alicia Markova and Anton Dolin – recognised the talented Mosaval and assisted him in getting a scholarship to attend Sadler’s Wells Ballet School in London. After a year, he progressed to the Royal Ballet School, and after another year graduated into the Royal Ballet Company. He was the first black South African to become a senior principal dancer at the Royal Ballet, the highest rank in the profession at one of the world’s most prestigious classical ballet companies. His career as a principal dancer would continue for another 25 years. Mosaval returned to South Africa in 1976 and taught in Mitchells Plain and Paarl.

Iconic ballet artist Dr Johaar Mosaval will be honoured at a show at the Artscape Theatre next month. Picture: ARMAND HOUGH/African News Agency (ANA). While a dancer in “Petrushka", Mosaval’s contract prohibited him from touching a white ballet dancer with his bare hands. He opened his own ballet school in 1977 but was shut down by the apartheid regime as it did not operate along racial lines. Close friend Sharon Paulsen said: “From a young age, Johaar’s undeniable talent shone through. He excelled as an athlete, swimmer and gymnast and frequently appeared in popular pantomimes at Cape Town City Hall. Despite being ridiculed for his dream of becoming a famous ballet dancer, Johaar’s passion remained unwavering.” He studied at the University of Cape Town Ballet School from 1947 to 1949, at the age of 19.

“An opportunity for further training in England became possible, and with the support of friends and the Muslim Progressive Society’s fundraising efforts, he successfully travelled to London. Remarkably, he completed a 3-year training programme in just 18 months, showcasing his determination and drive to succeed.” Throughout his life, he has received numerous awards in South Africa as well as abroad. Nephew Suleiman Mosaval said: “Milestones beyond milestones were achieved. He reached the epitome of his career. He was extremely famous for what he did. He achieved the status of ballet dancer, the highest level of what you could ever imagine.