Farmers in the province are reeling after the government imposed a ban on all livestock auctions in a bid to curb foot and mouth disease (FMD). Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Farmers in the province are reeling after the government imposed a ban on all livestock auctions in a bid to curb foot and mouth disease (FMD). While there are no reported cases in the province, beef producers already struggling with cash flow due to the ongoing drought now have to contend with movement restrictions that curtail livestock trade during the busy festive season when demand peaks.

This is the view of Gininda Masiza, the provincial Department of Agriculture’s head of veterinary services, who said: “Farmers in the province that are more than 1500km away from the infections have been subjected to the same movement restrictions as farmers in Limpopo.”

In reaction to a recent outbreak of FMD, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza gazetted a national ban on the gathering of cloven-hoofed animals, including livestock auctions, shows and similar activities.

The prevention measures have a drastic impact on commercial and developing producers, as well as the rest of the red meat value chain. About 1.2 million households own livestock and are affected by the prevention measures in terms of income and food security. This impacts on the rural economy as well.