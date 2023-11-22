Battle over desalination plant at the V&A Waterfront will head to arbitration

Cape Town - The dispute over the tender drafted by the City of Cape Town for a desalination plant at the V&A Waterfront will head to arbitration next year. The private resolution process comes five years after Quality Filtration Systems (QFS) terminated its water supply contract with the City, in which it claimed the water was “extraordinarily contaminated” and the tender was insufficient.

QFS confirmed the matter was in arbitration. Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said: “The City confirms that it is currently involved in arbitration proceedings with QFS as a claimant. The arbitration is set down for hearing during the latter part of March and early April 2024. The City is not in a position to make any further comments concerning the arbitration as the proceedings are subject to confidentiality.” The desalination plant was decommissioned in 2022 after QFS terminated the contract in 2019.

The two parties went through a mediation process that concluded with no settlement. The City meanwhile said it invested R1.6 billion in water and sanitation infrastructure over the 2022/23 financial year. Included in these projects were the Atlantis Aquifer, R90 million, Cape Flats Aquifer Recharge, R255m, and the Table Mountain Group Aquifer, R51.5m