Bestiality case postponed to January 2022 as court awaits DNA report

Cape Town - The case of Thomas Mitchell, 66, the man charged with bestiality after sexually violating a family’s dog, has been postponed until January 11. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the postponement was occasioned by the DNA report not being before the court.

Mitchell, who appeared at the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s court and is currently out of custody on a warning, was arrested in August after he was caught violating the dog. He was reported to the authorities by the daughter of a woman who was his girlfriend and faces charges in terms of Criminal Law (sexual offences and related matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007. The young woman said she walked into the house in Ocean View and found the man, allegedly with his pants down, on top of the dog.

She called Tears who then referred the case to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for investigation. An SPCA inspector and SAPS were dispatched to the scene to investigate the allegation of bestiality. While Mitchell was arrested at the scene, the dog was taken to a veterinarian for an examination and to secure DNA samples for further testing.

DNA evidence taken from the bestiality case in Ocean View. Picture: Supplied The DNA samples were handed over to the Ocean View SAPS for further testing in support of the criminal charges. At the time of the incident, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said bestiality cases were heard before the regional court, due to the seriousness of the crime. “Many of these cases go unreported because people do not regard it as serious.