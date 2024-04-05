Bicycle technician to cycle for disadvantaged preschoolers

Cape Town - A bicycle technician is gearing up to cycle 1 600 km to raise R38 500 for disadvantaged preschoolers from towns along the Garden Route. Olebogeng Kgengwe, 28, will start his cycle in Knysna, making his way through Sutherland, the Cederberg and Oudtshoorn, before returning to Knysna.

He will start this journey on Saturday and plans to finish on April 13. The Knysna resident’s route will also involve a challenging 16 000 to 20 000 metres of vertical ascent. Kgengwe said every child had a right to a basic education.

“This project will help preschool kids learn, read and write (at an early age). These skills will make a big difference,” he said. Knysna Education Trust’s preschool intervention programme is among those to benefit from Kgengwe’s cycle. The NPO currently works with more than 100 ECD facilities from Sedgefield and Plettenberg Bay, with programmes to assist children who are falling behind with developmental milestones.

Kgengwe said he loved helping children in need through cycling. “It has changed my life in many ways, and I believe I can change others' lives through riding my bicycle,” he said. Head of media and publishing at Knysna Education Trust, Ciara Mayne, said Kgengwe’s cycle will be inspiring.