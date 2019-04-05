The Cape Town Big Walk takes place on April 7 in the spirit of fun and giving back. It is celebrating its 19th year. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Anticipation is growing as the Cape Town Big Walk approaches on Sunday. The Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk presented by Double “O” will have over 10 000 Capetonians come out in support of various charities across the peninsula and in the name of staying fit.

This year’s race will have free cold drinks and exciting prizes such as an overseas trip for two, tablets and bicycles.

The event also gives back to the community as some of the proceeds go towards beneficiaries, a few of which include the PinkDrive, the Manenberg People Centre, The Children’s Hospital Trust and the Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre.

“We consider ourselves blessed that we are custodians of this event,” said Dr Elia Parker, Big Walk convenor. The walk started off in 2000 and it has evolved and grown, to the point where Red Cross Hospital has been able to receive over R2 million since the inception and we’ve also been able to give to other organisations.

“The knock-on effect is such that we get to heed the call of someone who needs the support.”

Parker is honoured by how the Big Walk has grown to be one of the big events on Cape Town’s massive social calendar - especially given that so much involvement is on a volunteer basis.

“This is the 19th year. I attribute the longevity and the continuing success of the event to the help of the volunteers.

“When we started, we could not have envisioned we could go on to be on such a level.”

Parker also mentioned how other organisations had grown in leaps and bounds because of the impact of the Big Walk and were able to tender for bigger jobs because of the event.

“The Big Walk is a multifaceted event and it really gets to enhance the lives of people.

“Yes, we endeavour to provide a great event but that is on race day. But beyond the event, the collective effort of the volunteers and the participants have contributed to making a distinct difference in many lives,” he added.

It was due to the strong component of giving back that encouraged Wholesun Bread to get involved with the event.

“We believe giving back is important, we don’t just talk the talk but by getting involved in the Big Walk, we are walking the walk - it is the right thing to do,” said Wholesun Bread spokesperson Shabodien Roomanay.

Collection of entries started on Thursday, and will continue until at the College of Cape Town Crawford Campus where people can also attend the event’s expo from 5pm to 9pm.

