Thousands of Capetonians took part in the Wholesome Bread Cape Town Big Walk 2018. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - One of the stand-out events on the Cape Town calendar, The Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk presented by Double “O”, is fast approaching with April 7 right around the corner. Dr Elias Parker, the convener of the Big Walk, spoke about how valuable it was to have Double “O” on board as a sponsor.

“I think it’s great for us, because any walk of this kind needs a soft beverage sponsor. We give a soft drink to everyone and it’s a honour to have Double “O” on board as they are a community-based company and they are growing,” Parker said.

“In 2019, they are celebrating their 50th anniversary with us, and this is exciting. Through the Big Walk they’ve been increasing their footprint in the community.”

Double “O” had its start all the way back in District Six, before the suburb was declared a “whites only” area, where they first bottled and distributed soft drinks in glass bottles packed in wooden crates.

Since the beginning of the company’s journey, Double “O” has shown its dedication to bringing South Africa an authentic soft drink.

“It’s important to have a soft beverage because you need to replenish people’s energy. It’s awesome that they have come aboard.

“It’s vital to constantly rehydrate participants because we have everyone from many different ages and fitness levels in the Big Walk,” he said.

“For 49 years, Double “O” has been steadily growing in community, and it’s appropriate for them to celebrate their 50th anniversary with us.”

Parker added that lots of people ventured out to participate in the Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk either to support the beneficiaries, or to use it as a launching pad to a healthier lifestyle.

The event is expected to begin outside Cape Town Stadium and end at the Green Point Track.

Tickets can be purchased on the Webtickets website.