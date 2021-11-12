Bishop Lavis residents vow to fight looming post office branch closure

Cape Town - The imminent closure of the Lavistown Post Office in Bishop Lavis has been met with fierce resistance as residents vow to fight to stop it. The closure is the latest after 40 post offices were closed by the South African Post Office (Sapo) nationwide and 19 others merged in the Western Cape. The Lavistown Post Office is scheduled to be permanently closed on November 19.

Bishop Lavis Development Forum chairperson Graham Lindhorst said after learning of the looming closure through the grapevine last week, the forum immediately requested a meeting with representatives from Sapo to seek clarity on the information received. Abrahams said no consultation or communication took place with residents or any other organisation in the area about the closure. “This is a counter-developmental decision taken by Sapo as the post office is an integral part of the community, especially for our elderly and disabled people.

“This will affect them, especially considering that they do not have money and the e-hailing operators do not come into our areas. “Young people with no bank accounts have been using the post office to receive their R350 grants and other important services. We have brought in the Department of Social Development to answer how they can allow this closure, which will inconvenience those that are receiving grants,” he said. Resident Micheal Hoffmeester said this was a clear indication that the community was less important.

He said the post office had provided services for more than 50 years to Bishop Lavis, Nooitgedacht, Valhalla Park, Kalksteenfontein and two informal settlements, Malawi Camp and Freedom Farm. Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said the lease of the branch expires on November 30 and the branch would be merged with nearby offices. “Mergers between post offices are considered only in cities where there is an alternative post office nearby. The Durrheim Post Office is 3km from the Bishop Lavis post office and Surwell post office is 5km away, which led to the decision to merge the Bishop Lavis and Durrheim post offices,” he said.