Bishop Lavis shopowner killed in suspected extortion shooting

Cape Town - The police are investigating the motive of the shooting which left a shopkeeper dead in Bishop Lavis. Homeowner Sabrina Hansen, 68, said she heard two gunshots on Friday night.

“I went outside and it was just dark, we were load shedding. I was told by people in the road that the shopkeeper, we only know him as Faizal, was shot and he was dead. “The other one was also shot, he survived. The shooter was standing outside when he fired.” Hansen admits the killing has made them fear for their lives.

“We don’t know if the shooters will come back or not, we are very scared. “We can’t even sleep, and the worst part is that the police have not patrolled around here since the night of the murder.” She said she had known the victim for five years.

“Faizal was such a good man, very nice to everyone. “I really miss him, every morning I would wake up and greet him. Yesterday morning, I forgot and went to the shop and remembered when I saw the closed door that he was no longer alive and that his family held his janazah yesterday in Bellville.” Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindorst said they are not sure why the shopkeeper was shot.

“We are not sure if this is about extortion reasons, it could be that he didn’t pay when he was supposed to. “There are gangsters who are asking for a protection fee at the spaza shops, and that is a sad reality.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident on Friday in Simonsberg Street, Bishop Lavis, where a 32-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.