Bloekombos mother killed and her one-year-old child shot

Cape Town - Community leaders in Bloekombos near Kraaifontein are lamenting the rate at which women and children are killed in the area.

The latest incident happened when a woman was shot dead and her one-year-old child was seriously wounded.

The police have since opened an investigation into Tuesday’s shooting in Jikizinto Street.

Police spokesperson André Traut said the police were searching for unknown suspects who opened fire on a 27-year-old woman.

“The victim’s one-year-old infant was wounded in the attack. Currently, detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” he said.

The disturbing incident came just days after two residents were shot and killed in the same neighbourhood and another woman seriously injured.

According to the police, the incident occurred shortly before 7pm on Saturday in Nondakuthini Street.

Spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to reports, the police attended the crime scene and found two victims who had been fatally shot and wounded.

“One unidentified female victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.”

Residents have called on the police to urgently address the upsurge in shootings that have kept the community hostage.

A resident who did not want to be named said she has become terrified of what is happening, and considered relocating to a different area for the safety of her family.

Kraaifontein Policing Forum chairperson Rob Bissette said community leaders and safety groups were to have an emergency meeting last night to discuss how best to deal with the problem.

Bissette said: “Unfortunately several concerning incidents have already occurred.

“However we will fight to ensure that no more will happen.

“The Department of Community Safety has assured us that it will work together with us for the betterment of our community.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus