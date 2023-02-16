Cape Town - The Bo-Kaap residents are mourning Moenier Davids, a beloved and integral figure in the area, who died unexpectedly at his Walmer Estate home on Tuesday evening. Davids, 51, was a successful businessman who started out selling clothing at flea markets. Since buying the Bo-Kaap Deli, previously Batavia Café, about two and a half years ago, it became as much a cultural landmark as the vibrant homes for which the area is famous.

Story continues below Advertisement

His deli was a must-visit for its traditional Cape Malay cuisine, accompanied by the warm hospitality of staff and, most importantly, its owner who would visit every table. Davids expanded to add a sweet shop, and an ice-cream stall, and had plans to add a bakery. Last year, the deli won the Kfm 94.5 Best Breakfast Spot Award in the province.

His nephew, Zaid Fakier, said: “He had a peaceful death. It was quick, he literally just had supper. He went to lie down and then he passed on. I can't confirm that it was a heart attack but it looks like it was.” Davids, who did not have any known medical conditions, is survived by his two daughters, Imaan and Tasmin Davids. On Wednesday, hundreds of mourners gathered at his home on Upper Mountain Road. Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis was in attendance to pay his respects.

Story continues below Advertisement

Moenier Davids, 51, was a successful businessman who started out selling clothing at flea markets. Picture: Supplied Davids’s body was taken to Azzawia Mosque for funeral prayers, then moved to the Mowbray Muslim Cemetery. Close friend Nafeesa Vallie said Davids transformed Rose Street with the energy of the deli, attracting locals and many tourists. “Top businessmen and ambassadors frequented the Bo-Kaap Deli and he welcomed them, which made it a place of networking for all of us.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Davids was booked to leave for Umrah during the first 15 days of Ramadaan, and had been greatly looking forward to this, Vallie said. Close friend Wardah Moerat said Davids was well-travelled and loved the finer things in life, attributing this to the success of the deli. She said they had travelled extensively together. Bo-Kaap Deli staffer Unathi Vumindaba said: “He was a good boss. He never shouted. It will never be the same.”

During the first two weeks of the lockdown, Davids with Ameen Habib and a few other friends, started cooking to feed the destitute. As feedings continued, the scheme was later registered as a non-profit organisation, called Amal. Habib said dhal (lentils) was cooked daily, with Davids as one of the main contributors/funders. “Moenier was no ordinary man. He was a man of Allah who would never allow his left hand to know what his right hand was doing. He was generous and helped and assisted many people without many of us knowing it. He was an exemplary figure and role model to many, if not all of us. His absence will be felt and his presence will be missed,” he said.