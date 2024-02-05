Bo-Kaap father killed in fight with guards over the treatment of children

Cape Town - An altercation with private security officers over the treatment of children in the area ended in a car guard being killed in Bo-Kaap. The victim, Waleed Abrahams, 48, had reportedly been running from the security officers on Friday at around 7pm when he was shot at close range.

Another resident was wounded inside her home when one of the bullets fired ripped through her window and struck her in the hand. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a woman said: “A boy, who is aged 14, was slapped by a guard and the boy’s uncle confronted him and smacked the security officer. This is what they do to us and we can’t allow them to hit our children. “The security company started beating the boys here, then they ran out because we threw bricks at them.”

She said the men in the community stood up to the officers when a security guard smacked yet another person. “The guard left and when he came back, they started beating every man they saw. “They had to crawl over each other, it was like it is in Palestine, the way our children were crying.

Waleed Abrahams. Picture Supplied “Waleed slipped and fell as he ran. I think it was personal for the security guards because while he was on the ground, the suspect got close to him and then shot him again in the chest. “And then he was also stabbed in the heart. “All of this happened in front of his wife. She is very traumatised.”

The woman said the murder had left them traumatised and indicated that they would protest outside the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court when the security officer appears in court. The victim, Waleed Abrahams, 48, had reportedly been running from the security officers on Friday at around 7pm when he was shot at close range. Picture: Leon Knipe Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Ebrahiem Christian said: “The suspect is a private security guard. I was taking a nap when the residents called me, and when I got there the victim was already shot. “The suspect claimed the deceased shot at him first, there was no other gun found on the scene. The victim was shot at point-blank range. This has been boiling up for a while now – the security guards have been smacking people around and physically removing car guards from the streets. They don’t have the mandate to speak to the car guards; they are not law enforcement.”

Christian said the security company serviced about 50 houses in Bo-Kaap. Another resident was wounded inside her home when one of the bullets fired ripped through her window and struck her in the hand. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said they were investigating. “Cape Town Central police responded to a complaint on Friday. Upon arrival at Van der Meulen Street in Bo-Kaap, they found the body of an identified man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.