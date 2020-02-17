Colourful housing is seen in the Bo-Kaap district in Cape Town. Picture: Toby Melville/REUTERS

Cape Town - Although the Bo-Kaap was declared a heritage site last year, the property market in the area continues to rise, with prices remaining relatively expensive. Robshaw Property’s Rob Vanlierde said: “The number of sales in the area in 2019 dropped quite a bit from 2018 but this is in line with the surrounding suburbs which saw the same decrease. There have only been a handful of sales so the sample size is too small to make a statistically significant conclusion but the median sales prices in 2019 are higher than 2018 which suggests that if anything it has helped the area.”

Tanya Grobler from Chas Everitt said that they had sold 21 properties which was slightly up from previous years.

“The area has potential but it depends on the buyer. Sales are happening if the buyers are being realistic with the amount they are willing to pay. We’ve had to down the market value to sell the property so I would say to anyone willing to buy, to grab it now,” she said.

Sales and rentals agent at Rawson Properties Debbie Davis said: “The younger people are starting to move in which in essence is good for the area. Because the market is so flat there is an opportunity to buy in the Bo-Kaap area. Many want to sell their dilapidated homes at a substantial amount because it’s such a well sought-after area. The area is ideal because it’s close to everything in the City.”