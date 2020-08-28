Body of a 58-year-old man found in Helderberg Nature Reserve

Cape Town – The body of a 58-year-old man was found in Helderberg Nature Reserve by Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) in the early hours of Friday. WSAR said that at around 5pm on Thursday their assistance was requested by the manager of the Helderberg Reserve, when the wife of a 58-year-old man had reported him overdue. “The man had set out to hike the Sugarbird Route and not returned by 16:00 as he had arranged with his wife. By then rangers had already patrolled the route,” WSAR said. WSAR had more than 17 operatives in the field on foot and where possible in 4x4s searching for the man into the small hours of Thursday night. The search was resumed early today, but unfortunately did not end well.

“We are sad to report that the body of a man has been found. He was fatally injured when he fell somewhere off the path. His family have been given the sad news. We share their grief.”

WSAR said the deceased was from the Helderberg area, and his body was being packaged.

“We will wait for the weather to clear to bring the body off the mountain.”

Cape Argus

