Body of kidnapped Khayelitsha teen found near Monwabisi Beach beach

Cape Town - As the country approaches 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign draws near, a Khayelitsha mom mourns the death of her teenage son who had been kidnapped and murdered. The Grade 10 learner at Zola Business School, Alutha Bomvana, was last seen by his friend on Saturday afternoon when he was taken by men known to the family.

The next time his mother, Neliswa Bomvana, saw him, his lifeless body was in Tygerberg Mortuary. Neliswa, an EFF activist, said all this was as a result of a missing cellphone. “I only found out from someone that he was kidnapped on Sunday night. What was strange was that he wasn’t alone and no one told me about what happened.

“The woman said he was thrown into the boot of a car, and then the suspects drove off. “I went to a community leader in Site C and tried to get to the bottom of this, and he told me that there was a phone that was taken by the three boys. But, my son wasn’t the suspect. “He chased my son’s friends who had already managed to escape, and they said they didn’t take anything, but the suspects already took my son. I was informed that my son didn’t run away because he knew he hadn’t taken it.”

Monwabisi beach where the body of an unknown young man, who turned out to be Alutha Bavuma, was found. l SUPPLIED Bomvana searched for her son and on Monday she was told by the Harare police that a body was found near Monwabisi Beach. “We were told to go to Tygerberg, but they were offline on Monday and the following day we confirmed that it was him. “He was brutally killed. It seems that he was strangled, judging from the rope that was tied around his neck. His hands and feet were bound and he was covered in sand.”

Community leader Mbulelo Dwane said the incident had left them devastated. “Alutha was a loving, kind, warm and active individual who had a passion for fashion and sport. “As Ikhwezi Park community, we mourn with the Bomvana family and will provide a helping hand to ensure that he goes to his final resting place with dignity.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the Harare police registered an inquest for further investigation. “Upon the arrival of the officers near Monwabisi at around 6.55am, they found the body of an unknown man. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Harare police registered an inquest for further investigation.”