Bomb scare at Protea Heights Academy in Brackenfell simply unacceptable, says WCED

Cape Town - Learners at Protea Heights Academy in Brackenfell had to evacuate after the school received a bomb threat on Wednesday. Police and private security were called in after the school received news of a possible bomb via e-mail. This comes amid ongoing tensions in the suburb, where this past week, the EFF and Brackenfell residents clashed following an alleged racist incident at Brackenfell High School. A violent clash ensued between EFF members and residents, which lead to the arrest of a 39-year-old man on Monday. He appeared in court today but the case was postponed to January 25 for further investigation and he is out on a warning, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that today's bomb scare did not disrupt the matric Economics exam, but that learners and staff had been evacuated.

“The learners were evacuated and SAPS and the bomb squad called in. The rumours that a device had been found is false. Nothing was found.

“The WCED takes any such disruption to schools extremely seriously. Anyone traced to such acts could face jail time. We will engage with Saps on this matter as it’s simply unacceptable and could have very serious consequences for some of our learners.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana, said that a case of bomb threat has been opened for investigation.

"Police were called to a school in Brackenfell and informed of (a) bomb threat that was received via e-mail. Learners were evacuated and the premises were declared safe, no bomb was found.”

Cape Argus