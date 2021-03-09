Bonginkosi Madikizela to be acting premier while Winde is on leave

Cape Town – While Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is on leave, MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will be taking the reins. During an update on the province’s coronavirus infections and vaccine roll-out programme, it was revealed that the province’s Transport and Public Works MEC will be the acting premier for the duration of Winde’s absence. Madikizela is also the DA leader in the Western Cape, after being elected at the party’s provincial congress in November. Winde will be on leave for nine days starting from Wednesday, March 10, until March 19. The premier’s office said that operations would continue as normal during this time, such as the daily coronavirus statements and weekly digital press conferences.

Just a day after Winde’s leave starts, the province will mark the one-year anniversary since the first Covid-19 case in the Western Cape.

As of 1pm on March 9, the Western Cape has 2 914 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 276 664 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 262 445 recoveries.

There are currently 1 009 people in hospital due to Covid-19, with 211 in ICU or high care. The Western Cape has recorded 16 additional deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the province to 11 305.

A total of 18 077 of the 25 960 vaccines received to date, which formed part of the Sisonke trial, had been administered by 5pm on March 8.

During this week’s digicon to commemorate the anniversary, Western Cape MEC of Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, will lead the live event from the Disaster Management Centre in Cape Town.

Mbombo will be joined by Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete and Head of Emergency Medicine, Dr Wayne Smith.

The live event will, however, be streamed to Premier Winde’s Facebook page from 10am.

Cape Argus