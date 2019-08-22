Four Bonteheuwel community activists have raised concerns over what they say are suspicious raids by the metro police targeting their homes File photo: Sisonke Mlamla / Cape Argus

Cape Town - Four Bonteheuwel community activists have raised concerns over what they say are suspicious raids by the metro police targeting their homes and those of their family members. The activists now claim that the raids were made in order to “silence” them.

Ratepayers and Tenants Association chairperson Nadia Mayman de Grass, whose house was raided by metro police on July 9, said it happened under the pretence of a complaint of “illegal activities”.

“At around 2pm, my house was raided by metro police. I was at work at the time and at home were my daughters. The officers informed them that they were following up on a complaint of illegal activities going on at said address,” she said.

“It is indeed suspicious that activists are being targeted. Also, the control centre here in Bonteheuwel was unaware that they had been to my place. According to the dispatcher, on that particular day my house was not on the list,” Mayman de Grass added.

“I’m concerned because the control centre in Bonteheuwel was unaware of the raid, and that’s a cause for concern because we don’t need rogue agents operating as peace officers. I hope they don’t stoop as low as the apartheid Special Branch and actually plant suspicious items at one of the houses, trying to justify their activities,” she said.

Judy Kenneth, whose family home was raided on May 25, said nothing came from it, but the family’s property got damaged.

Recently, Marc Anthony’s home was raided last week Thursday; metro police officers would later tell him that they had raided the wrong house.

“I was told by the police that they don’t need a warrant, when I went to lay a charge against the metro police,” Anthony said.

Derek Tucker from the Joint Peace Forum said these ongoing raids raised suspicions; however, he said it must be noted that not all of the activists’ homes had been raided.

“First, it could be totally innocent and coincidental, or local politicians could be behind these intrusions and raids, or it could be higher security mechanisms at play

“It would be important, however, to note that some of these activists have been outspoken against both the ANC nationally and DA locally,” Tucker said.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie denied the claims, calling the activists’ accusations against him baseless and far-fetched.

He said these were random raids performed by the police with the support of metro police and law enforcement, but could not comment on whether they needed search warrants to perform such raids.

Richard Bosman, executive director for safety and security, said metro police only performed a raid without a search warrant if circumstances as provided for in the Criminal Procedure Act 53 of 1977 prevailed.

[email protected]