Bonteheuwel man arrested for shooting at police

Cape Town - Bishop Lavis community members have condemned the ongoing attacks on the men and women in blue in the policing precinct while performing their duties. On Saturday afternoon the police, while responding to a shooting in Terblans Street in the T Block in Bonteheuwel, were attacked by a gun-wielding man.

Last month the attack on police and law enforcement officers in the notorious T Block section saw a suspect fleeing the scene in handcuffs after certain community members defended the man from being arrested. This was followed by a march where the community led by the religious fraternity denounced these attacks. Bishop Lavis community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst said police and law enforcement officers had come under numerous attacks in that sector for doing their job.

“We call on the Bonteheuwel community to take hands with the SAPS and rid the community of those criminals, together with those who harbour the criminals and at times attack law enforcement agencies when these criminals are arrested. “The Bishop Lavis CPF commends the bravery of the member who pursued the suspect while his life was in danger. We also thank the many other members at the station who continue to serve our precinct under trying, dangerous circumstances,” Lindhorst said. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition, which could have cost the lives of six innocent people this Easter weekend.

“This was not the community of T Block or Terblans Street that fought with cops but rather individuals. What the community of T Block did do was provide information on the shooter. “In Bonteheuwel, we pride ourselves in the relationship that exists between law enforcement and SAPS and my office tip-off line. It has proven to link the community to much-needed policing, quicker response times, and ensuring we build a safer, more peaceful Bonteheuwel daily,” he said. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the 31-year-old man was arrested in Taaibos Street on Sunday evening after he shot at police.