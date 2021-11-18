Bonteheuwel mom who allegedly sold pics of her child to paedophiles back in court in December

Cape Town - A group Bonteheuwel residents turned up at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court where a mother is accused of selling explicit pictures of her four-year-old child to paedophiles online. The 32-year-old woman made yet another brief appearance, much to the group’s disappointment.

The accused, who cannot be named for the safety of her child, appeared just long enough for the magistrate to postpone the case to next month. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “A woman appeared at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court this morning charged with selling pictures of her 4-year-old daughter on the dark web. “Her case has been postponed to December 8, 2021, for the Department of Public Prosecution to make a decision in which court the trial will be heard.”

Bonteheuwel resident and community activist Tasneem Mia said: “It is frustrating how this case is always getting postponed, and it speaks to the lack of urgency such cases are afforded, and that’s not okay. As Bonteheuwel residents and activists, we stand by what we said when she was arrested. “We will be present in court every time she appears, to not only stand up for the victim but to send a strong message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated in our community, ever.” Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said: “While what we heard today is progress on the case, we are still very much adamant that justice delayed is justice denied.