Bonteheuwel awaits an upgrade. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Residents of Bonteheuwel are up in arms over the new Bonteheuwel Project Steering Committee’s housing plan because they were not consulted. “We don’t need any more houses. It’s become overcrowded and if they build houses on our recreational centres where our sport facilities are, that will cause gangsterism in our community because the youth will have nothing to keep them busy,” said David Pillay, a community service worker.

Pillay said the infrastructure was already poor in Bonteheuwel.

“The committee is also very biased. The Bonteheuwel infill housing project and processes remain questionable to me and the sector,” Pillay said.

In November, a new deal between the Manenberg community, the City and the province on a major upgrade plan for the area hit a snag after some residents rejected the plan. A group of residents from Manenberg have slammed the City and its newly formed Manenberg Steering Committee for not consulting them on their plans.

Residents questioned the process in which a plan was signed off without community involvement.

The Community Action Plan (CAP) for a major urban upgrade of Manenberg was launched last month by Premier Helen Zille, mayor Dan Plato and the Manenberg Community Steercom, represented by chairperson Jonathan Jansen.



The CAP finalises the historic consensus reached between the government and community representatives on how best to deliver a major urban upgrade in Manenberg.

The upgrade includes a 594-bed regional hospital, a schools upgrade to benefit four primary schools, and a new school of skills for the Manenberg community and surrounds.

This infrastructure investment forms part of the long-term vision to transform the urban landscape along central Manenberg into a Youth Lifestyle Campus.

Chairperson of the Bonteheuwel ratepayers and tenants association Nadia Mayman said: “The area is overpopulated, we don’t have adequate hospitals, our schools are overcrowded. We’re not saying they shouldn’t build houses, just that Bonteheuwel is not the place for housing.”

Ward 50 councillor Angus McKenzie said: “Bonteheuwel has not had a housing project for the last 20 years and we have seen the number of backyard dwellers increase significantly.

“There is a great need for a housing project and it will be an economic benefit for the community.”

McKenzie said three sites had been earmarked for housing. “All services such as the building will be rendered by the residents of the community.”

