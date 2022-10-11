Bonteheuwel teen dies in hospital after car crash flung her body on to a house roof

Cape Town - Bishop Lavis police have opened a case of culpable homicide after an 18-year-old girl was hit by an allegedly drunk and unlicensed driver, with such force that she landed on the roof of a nearby house in Bonteheuwel. Tatum Hendricks was struck by the speeding car on Sunday evening and died in hospital early on Monday.

A video circulating on social media showed the scene after the driver’s chaotic journey through the area ended when he hit a wall in Bluegum Street, while Hendricks lay on a roof being assisted by a resident. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “A maroon Opel Corsa was driving in Bonteheuwel Avenue towards Bluegum Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit two pedestrians, aged 18 and 32. “Bishop Lavis police opened a case of reckless and negligent driving and of culpable homicide.”

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “It is alleged that a young, unlicensed individual had stolen his father’s car and recklessly drove the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. “In Soetdoring Street, it is alleged that he drove into a gate. Thereafter the vehicle was heard revving and speeding down Bonteheuwel Avenue, where it is believed he lost control of the vehicle, struck a male individual and then drove into Bluegum Avenue, hitting Tatum before crashing into two properties. “Tatum was knocked with such impact that her body was flung on top of a roof. An off-duty paramedic worked to keep her alive until emergency services arrived on scene.

“She was transported to hospital along with the other pedestrian as well as the driver who needed to be cut out of the vehicle. “The actions of the driver cannot go unpunished. This behaviour has caused great pain for the family, friends and greater community,” he said. The City said 127 drunk driving arrests were made last week, double the number of arrests made the previous week. The City’s traffic services made 119 arrests – 105 for drunk driving and 14 for reckless and negligent driving.

