Bonteheuwel trio who attempted to stop the police from arresting a suspect charged

Cape Town - Three individuals who were caught on camera attempting to stop police in Bonteheuwel from arresting a wanted suspect have been arrested and charged with attacking police officials, intimidation, and malicious damage to property. The trio are part of a group that can be seen in a video that was widely shared on social media, showing some of the residents attempting to stop the Bishop Lavis police officers from arresting a 22-year-old suspect.

According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, the Bishop Lavis police members were responding to information received on Saturday after 5pm, when they noticed a wanted suspect in an attempted murder case in Vlamboom Road in Bonteheuwel. Swartbooi said the suspect fled, however, the police members pursued and managed to apprehend and arrest him. He said the police officers came under attack from members of the community who tried to obstruct them from performing their duties.

Swartbooi said that the three suspects, aged between 22 and 39, have since been arrested and detained. He said cases of attacks on police, intimidation, and malicious damage to property were opened. The incident disgusted the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) and ward councillor Angus McKenzie, who denounced the group’s actions. The Bishop Lavis CPF condemned “in the strongest terms” what it said was a shocking reaction by some of the community of Bonteheuwel towards the police, who were executing their duties.

CPF deputy chairperson Amanda Davids said the CPF stood in solidarity with the police in enforcing the law. Davids also thanked the police station for what she said was the continued performing of their duties to the best of their ability. McKenzie said that the harbouring and protecting of gangsters by the residents and later complaints about the lack of visibility and actions of police officers eroded what the community had achieved and worked hard towards. McKenzie said this was not the actions of the community but of individuals.

“This group of individuals does not represent Bonteheuwel and who we are. They, however, represent themselves and their selfish attitude that seeks to destabilise Bonteheuwel. “Any person who obstructs the implementation of justice must be dealt with by SAPS but equally must be condemned by the very community who are suffering because of their actions,” he said. McKenzie said that he was hoping that the arrest of the three suspects would send a strong message that obstructing justice was not what the majority of the community aspired to.