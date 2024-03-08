Boost for City of Cape Town’s green efforts

Cape Town - International technical assistance offered to the City for its net zero carbon, solar and energy sustainability plans have been approved. The City said it established a relationship with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit and was currently receiving its support in the form of an embedded generation adviser and seconded project managers who supported the implementation through the C40 Climate Finance Facility.

The C40 projects include the Green Infrastructure and Improved Catchment Management project, the Paardevlei Solar Farm, and Net Zero Carbon Municipal Buildings project. The City said its energy directorate also engaged the German Development Bank (KfW) regarding technical assistance support to the City’s Power Utility Reform programme. Energy mayco member Beverley van Reenen said: “The City’s planned energy projects require a significant amount of resources including technical assistance and world class expertise that several of our international partners including the GIZ and KfW are generously availing.