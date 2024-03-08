Boost for City of Cape Town’s green efforts

Cape Town - International technical assistance offered to the City for its net zero carbon, solar and energy sustainability plans have been approved.
The City said it established a relationship with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit and was currently receiving its support in the form of an embedded generation adviser and seconded project managers who supported the implementation through the C40 Climate Finance Facility.
The C40 projects include the Green Infrastructure and Improved Catchment Management project, the Paardevlei Solar Farm, and Net Zero Carbon Municipal Buildings project.
The City said its energy directorate also engaged the German Development Bank (KfW) regarding technical assistance support to the City’s Power Utility Reform programme.
Energy mayco member Beverley van Reenen said: “The City’s planned energy projects require a significant amount of resources including technical assistance and world class expertise that several of our international partners including the GIZ and KfW are generously availing.
“We welcome this fresh boost in technical assistance that is valued at over R4 million. It will not only go a long way in supporting our urgent energy programmes in line with our Energy Strategy but will also provide opportunities for knowledge exchange and international best practices that stand to benefit Cape Town.
“The latest technical assistance in principal agreements also comes on the heels of the World Bank technical support to the City through targeted technical assistance to a number of directorates including Energy, Future Planning and Resilience, and Water and Sanitation.
“We are overjoyed at the confidence that global partners have in the City as we move towards more diversified and sustainable resource management to enhance Cape Town’s resilience.”