Boy, 7, drowns in a construction site dam near N2 Gateway

Cape Town - As schools re-opened on Tuesday, a Delft mom had to identify her young son who drowned in a dam. Israel Adams, 7, was playing with his brother and friends at a construction site when he died on Monday afternoon.

His family were alerted to the incident by the victim’s 12-year-old sibling. Israel’s stepfather, Mthetheleli Fetile, said: “When they left, they said they were going to their father who lives in Wesbank, to get school supplies. “They were gone for a long time, but we thought they were still in Wesbank. At about 4pm, while their mom was preparing their school uniforms, Isaac came and told us that his brother was drowning in the dam. “The dam is more than a kilometre from our home in Leiden.”

The grief-stricken man said they ran to the site and many people were standing around the dam when they arrived. “Isaac told us they went to Wesbank but came back to Delft and decided to go to play in the construction site near N2 Gateway. “They were using the white foam boards to stay afloat but I believe he capsized and that is how he drowned. His brother tried to grab him but said he felt that he, himself, was drowning and he let go and ran home to call us.”

The Grade 1 pupil at Vergenoeg was in the water for about four hours. Neighbour Nomfundo Mancoba said: “We were at the scene for a long time. The water was very deep and the police divers couldn’t find his body. “A community member also tried to help and the water almost covered him and I can see how the child drowned in there. The police finally found him around 8pm.”

On Tuesday, the boy’s mother, Wilmary Fetile, went to the mortuary to identify Israel. “We saw him, he was still wearing the clothes he wore on Monday. “Wilmary came back home distraught, she couldn’t even speak because of the heartbreak she experienced. At the moment the family are trying to find a way to bury their child even though the City should take responsibility because the site is open and the children play there all the time.”

Local councillor Dineo Masiu said she was assisting the family. “I have visited the house and the family gave me a brief of what happened. They are in my area and I will be trying to assist the family.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said an inquest docket had been opened.

“Delft police responded to a complaint on Monday. Upon arrival at the scene in Tsau Street, they were informed that a local boy was swimming in the dam and disappeared under the water. “The SAPS Provincial Diving Unit were called to assist and they retrieved the body of a 7-year-old boy. The victim was declared dead on the scene by the medical personnel. “Delft police registered an inquest for further investigation.”