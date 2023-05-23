Brackenfell alleged killer to stay behind bars as case is postponed again

Cape Town - The case of the man accused of stabbing a special needs teacher has once again been postponed due to the rolling blackouts. The Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court learnt that Gareth Blight’s lawyer, who pulled out from representing him last week, has now been reinstated.

The case was postponed until Friday for a bail application. He faces the murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his neighbour Shane Human, 33, a teacher at Bishop Lavis School of Skills, on April 29. Blight reportedly used a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim once in the chest during an altercation.

He managed to walk a few steps until he collapsed in front of his Protea Village home in Brackenfell. Human was declared dead on the scene. His girlfriend, Chrisna Matthee told the Cape Argus that the incident took place in December, alleging that Blight “stabbed Shane in the lung”.

“The police quickly shut the case and they hadn’t spoken since then,” she said. South Africa Cape Town 02-May - Shane Human has died in Protea Village, Brackenfell after he was stabbed by his neighbour during an altercation.Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA) Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed Brackenfell SAPS investigated an assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm case and it was presented to the senior State prosecutor. The deceased’s sister, Robyn Berry said: “His private attorney has come back on record, and the matter was postponed until Friday, May 26.

“The court will proceed with the bail application. The case had to be postponed due to load shedding, which has become an issue in our republic. “The CPF from Brackenfell has come on the record as a watching brief and we will be in court on Friday. “We don’t want him to get bail, he must stay in prison, no one wants him back in Brackenfell, his own neighbours told us of how he would threaten to kill them like he did with my brother.