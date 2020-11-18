Brackenfell: EFF’s only intent is to intimidate, says Schäfer after party cancels meeting

Cape Town – “It is very clear that the EFF is not interested in discussing and resolving their concerns.” This according to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer after the EFF cancelled a meeting the party was scheduled to have with the MEC. The aim of the meeting was to discuss the party’s concerns about Brackenfell High School. “Their representatives have said that they are too busy preparing for their protest on Friday to spare even one hour to discuss solutions to what is allegedly the reason for the protest. “It is very clear that the EFF is not interested in discussing and resolving their concerns. Their only intent is to intimidate and disrupt schooling, adding more anxiety to our learners who have had an extremely difficult year,” said Schäfer. “We are aware that EFF leaders have been making repeated threats of violence on both social media and radio.

’’The police are aware of these and are investigating them, according to a meeting I had with (Western Cape police commissioner) Lieutenant-General (Yolisa) Matakata this morning.”

The MEC has again urged residents of Brackenfell not to come to the school on Friday, except for parents who are taking their children to school and fetching them.

“The EFF desperately wants a confrontation outside the school. Do not give in to their tactics. SAPS and other law enforcement authorities are making extensive preparations.

“Please, let us not give the EFF the attention and confrontation they are so desperately seeking,” she said.

On Tuesday, the EFF posted on social media that they will “descend and ensure that nothing operates”.

The WC EFF protest against racism this Friday at Brackenfell High School at 10am pic.twitter.com/uw8Hwuiia7 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 17, 2020

Chaos erupted earlier today when protesting members of Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) were denied access to the school by SAPS and law enforcement officers.

Enraged PAC members, who had planned to show up announced at Brackenfell High, met with resistance from police officers who cordoned off several roads leading to the school.

Schäfer said that the PAC’s actions did not have an impact on learners or the school.

“The PAC protest near the school this morning did not disrupt teaching and learning in any way. The matric exam for the morning had already been completed.”

