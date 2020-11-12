Brackenfell High pupils use Instagram page to speak out on racism, discrimination

Cape Town – An Instagram page dedicated to sharing the experiences of Brackenfell High School pupils provides a shocking glimpse into the racism experienced by many current and former pupils at the school.

Earlier this year, in the wake of the global #BlackLivesMatter movement, pupils from across Cape Town exposed what they deem blatant racism experienced at the hands of staff and fellow pupils at private and former Model C schools.

Many current and former pupils from Brackenfell High School spoke out about the traumatic treatment, racism and discrimination they faced while at school.

The school recently made headlines when a violent clash ensued between the EFF and residents while the party was protesting against alleged racism at the school after reports of a privately arranged masquerade ball for white matric pupils only.

A matric pupil, who cannot be named out of concern for her safety, said the school should have been aware about how the event would have come across to pupils of colour, who were not invited to the party other than some being privy to a second-hand invitation that circulated on WhatsApp two days before the masquerade ball.