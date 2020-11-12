Brackenfell High pupils use Instagram page to speak out on racism, discrimination
Cape Town – An Instagram page dedicated to sharing the experiences of Brackenfell High School pupils provides a shocking glimpse into the racism experienced by many current and former pupils at the school.
Earlier this year, in the wake of the global #BlackLivesMatter movement, pupils from across Cape Town exposed what they deem blatant racism experienced at the hands of staff and fellow pupils at private and former Model C schools.
Many current and former pupils from Brackenfell High School spoke out about the traumatic treatment, racism and discrimination they faced while at school.
The school recently made headlines when a violent clash ensued between the EFF and residents while the party was protesting against alleged racism at the school after reports of a privately arranged masquerade ball for white matric pupils only.
A matric pupil, who cannot be named out of concern for her safety, said the school should have been aware about how the event would have come across to pupils of colour, who were not invited to the party other than some being privy to a second-hand invitation that circulated on WhatsApp two days before the masquerade ball.
“The reason why this is such a hard thing for us to swallow is because these racist incidents have been building up. There are many instances that I can share where learners of colour were outright treated unfairly.
“We are not even surprised that the school is denying any involvement because that is their go-to for everything; they deny and sweep under the rug.”
According to the Instagram page, past and present students of Brackenfell High submitted a formal memorandum which was given to the principal, school governing body chairperson and staff on July 8.