Brackenfell post office hit by gang of robbers: Two robbers are still on the run

Cape Town - Brackenfell police are still hunting for two more suspects who were part of a foursome that brazenly robbed the local post office of thousands of rand. The incident, which occurred this week, reportedly saw four men rob the post office at gunpoint before making a seemingly clean getaway.

However, several hours later metro police officers apprehended two of the suspects on the R300 close to the Van Riebeeck off-ramp. Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said: “Officers were busy with a crime prevention patrol when they received information about a suspicious vehicle in the area. “Following up on the tip, officers spotted the vehicle on CCTV cameras driving away from the scene of the armed robbery earlier at Brackenfell Post Office. Officers followed the vehicle and were able to stop and search it on the R300 close to the Van Riebeeck off-ramp in the direction of the N2.”

Solomons said officers found a large amount of money under the driver’s seat covered with a cloth and around R15 000 in the passenger’s possession. The total amounted to R32 279. “The suspects could not give a proper explanation of where the money came from. They were arrested at the scene for business robbery and taken to Brackenfell police station for further investigation,” she said. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Brackenfell police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a business robbery that occurred in the area.

“According to our reports, four unknown armed males entered a local business premises in Paradys Street, threatening the staff and demanding cash. “The suspects did not fire any shots and no one sustained any injuries. Two suspects have been arrested and are being questioned. “Our investigation into the case continues,” Swartbooi said.