"Metrorail's train service is notorious for incidents of arson, cable theft, violence and poor service," says African News Agency Photojournalist, Tracey Adams.

African News Agency Photojournalist, Tracey Adams, recently used three various methods of public transport to travel from Retreat to Cape Town. Adams documented the trials and tribulations that many Cape Town commuters experience in her “Three ways to travel from Retreat to Cape Town, using public transport” video documentary series.

May saw at least one arson attack and another train on fire, due to an electrical fault. On May, 29, a 19 year old male was fatally struck by a train between Heathfield and Southfield Stations.

In May, the MEC and Chairperson of the Rail Management Task Team, Donald Grant said, the Rail Enforcement Unit continues to bear fruit and improve safety in the rail network.

"In all our efforts to improve conditions in our rail network, the safety of commuters and reliability and affordability of the train service remains our main priority," Grant said.

Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gave an undertaking to improve Metrorail service after he experienced the trains himself. Mbalula held a meeting with Prasa’s board of directors on Wednesday night, where he asked for daily and weekly reports on issues of workers’ grievances and plans to get Prasa back on track.

Mbalula on Tuesday was meant to travel by train from Chris Hani station to Langa, but due to a passenger-­related incident at Nyanga Station, he had to be shuttled there instead.