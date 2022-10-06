Brief evacuation at Panorama Mediclinic after chip fryer in coffee shop goes up in flames

Cape Town - Patients and staff at Mediclinic, Panorama were briefly evacuated on Thursday morning when a fire flared up from a chip fryer in a coffee shop on the premises. The incident occurred at approximately 7.40am, according to Mediclinic Southern Africa.

In a statement, the major clinic franchise said the fire broke out in the kitchen of the coffee shop situated on its Panorama premises. “Emergency services, including the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services, were notified and promptly arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control with a minor flare-up after the initial fire,” it said. Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said after they received a call for assistance from Mediclinic, crews from Bellville and Goodwood were dispatched.

Carelse said fire and rescue crews on the scene were briefed that the initial fire had started in the chip fryer in the coffee shop and subsequently spread into the ducting, and that passages had to be ventilated because of the smoke. “A secondary fire was discovered on the ground floor at 8.46am and extinguished with the internal hose reel,” Carelse said. Mediclinic Southern Africa confirmed that none of its patients were injured in the incident. However, one of its staff members suffered minor injuries, and two were treated for smoke inhalation.

"To ensure the safety of our patients', various wards in the vicinity of the fire were temporarily evacuated and patients have since been returned to their units. "We would like to thank all the supporting services for their efficient support in ensuring that the situation was swiftly brought under control," Mediclinic said.