Brother of alleged 28s gang boss Stanfield arrested

Cape Town - The younger brother of alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, has joined his sibling in prison after he was busted for allegedly stashing more than R4.6 million in a Claremont flat, allegedly for his brother. Shocking court documents revealed that Kyle Lee Stanfield, 34, allegedly received instructions from Ralph, who is being held in Brandvlei Prison, to remove items police had planned to seize in a raid.

Hours before his appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, police revealed that a protracted investigation led to his arrest. Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, said officers descended on premises in the upmarket Cape Town suburb, and confiscated cash to the value of R4.6million and expensive watches over the weekend. “The investigation teams had earlier arrested a 34-year-old suspect for defeating the ends of justice.

“With the investigation unfolding, the suspect was also charged with possession of presumably stolen property. “He is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. “The possibility of further charges added cannot be ruled out as the investigation gains momentum.”

Potelwa said that in the flat in Claremont, the cash was found in a concealed storeroom, safely stashed in travel cases with 16 prestigious highend watches and empty 9mm pistol cases. “The investigation continues in efforts to determine the origins of the money and items seized.” Kyle subsequently appeared on a single charge of defeating the ends of justice, and according to documents, he was acting on instructions from Ralph.

The document states that on April 19 Kyle went to the premises of PPE Security in Airport Industria, after receiving information of a planned search-andseizure at the property. “The accused did unlawfully, and with the intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, commit an act – to wit, to attempt to remove electronic devices and documents that were the subject of a search-and-seizure warrant granted by the magistrate of Bellville, on the same day after being warned by another suspect and/or written instruction from Ralph Stanfield from Brandvlei Prison,” the document reads. Kyle was remanded in custody and is set to return to court on Monday for a formal bail hearing.

According to a source, the arrest of Kyle surprised many as he had not featured until the arrest of his brother. “According to what most of us know, he was nowhere before he came up on the radar since Ralph went to prison. He isn’t even a merchant or anything.” Ralph was arrested alongside his wife Nicole Johnson, Johannes “Bal” Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose Brand on various charges allegedly linked to a manhunt and the attempted murder of a former employee of Ralph after he allegedly stole over R1m from the couple.

During the explosive bail hearings it was revealed that the former employee, who is now a State witness, had not arrived at work on November 24, 2022 amid a tip-off that Ralph had planned to “kill him”. The duo are expected back in court soon as they have not been successful in the bail applications linked to this incident. [email protected]