Brutally injured woman in a stable condition at Cape hospital

Cape Town - A woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted and disembowelled last week in Green Point, is still recovering at New Somerset Hospital, after surgery. The incident occurred on Saturday, December 26, off Portswood Road, Green Point. Last week, police had no record of the incident according to police spokesperson Andre Traut. Traut could not confirm if police had visited the victim, a week after the incident occurred. However, the Department of Health confirmed that the woman, matching the description, is in a stable condition at the hospital. Health Department spokesperson, Maret Lesch confirmed that the 39-year-old patient was admitted to the New Somerset Hospital on December 26.

She said: “The patient had been assaulted and had sustained multiple severe injuries for which she required surgery. She is currently in a stable condition.”

Traut said an enquiry was made with the Cape Town FCS (family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit), who had no knowledge of the incident. Cape Town and Sea Point police stations had no record of the incident as well.

Manenberg anti-crime and gender-based violence activist Roegchanda Pascoe said many times victims do not go through the process of laying a complaint or criminal charge against the perpetrator, because of secondary victimisation by the police.

"At times the victimisation at police stations, how they approach the victim is contributing to the trauma," she said.

"When the victim is not seen by someone who is qualified … the officer is perhaps a man … you're just adding to what the victim is trying to get rid of or process."

Pascoe said the onus is on the doctor or physician to immediately alert the police should a victim of sexual assault/rape enter a hospital setting. The victim can then decide whether to lay a charge or not.

"It must be recorded that a rape victim came in. If it is a minor, there is no choice. Prosecution needs to take place and the child should be moved to a place of safety."

Cape Argus