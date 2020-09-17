Building begins on first phase of housing at the Conradie site in Pinelands

Cape Town – Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela announced construction had started on the first phase of housing at the Conradie site in Pinelands, on Wednesday. This was stated in the daily ­Covid-19 pandemic update by Premier Alan Winde. He said three key areas focusing on jobs, safety, and human dignity and well-being would be the core focus of the province’s Covid-19 recovery plan. “The 22-hectare Conradie site is the pilot for the Better Living Model, which will create 3 500 mixed-use, mixed-income housing opportunities close to the Cape Town CBD.” At least 49% of the housing units will be affordable, grant-funded units.

“The developers, Concor, will also build two new affordable schools, with a capacity for 1 600 learners. Once complete, it will also include sports and recreation facilities, and retail, creating a site which allows for living, working, playing and learning.”

Construction on the first four blocks of 432 social housing units, as well as the sale of the first 288 FLISP (Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme) units starts this month. The first phase is expected to be completed by April 2022, and the entire development in 2026.

Winde said the student accommodation phase of the Belhar CBD development has also begun.

Meanwhile, the province recorded 2 677 active cases of Covid-19, 108 039 confirmed cases and 101 275 recoveries as at 1pm on September 16. The death toll stands at 4 087. To date, 510 063 Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

At present, about 660 people have been hospitalised with 120 patients in ICU or high care. A total of 2 165 confirmed cases remain unallocated, with 2 111 recoveries made.

