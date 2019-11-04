Building Cape Town Stadium 'now coming back to haunt City'









The City of Cape Town announced that from February 1, 2021, WP Rugby will become the stadium’s anchor tenant, potentially for the next 99 years. Photo: Ross Jansen/African News Agency Cape Town - There's been mixed reaction to the council’s decision last week to grant a long-term lease of Cape Town Stadium to Western Province Rugby, which will become the anchor tenant at the R4.4billion development. The City announced that from February 1, 2021, WP Rugby will become the stadium’s anchor tenant, potentially for the next 99 years. Economic opportunities Mayco member James Vos said: “It is important to reiterate that there will be no transfer of ownership. The proposed lease duration is 50 years, with an option to renew for a further 49 years. “The period is to bring it in line with the service delivery agreement already entered into between the City and the municipal entity.” According to the City, the rental will be R100 a year, with a rent review every three years. The lease agreement falls within the definition of “right to use, control or manage” a capital asset.The City will still be responsible for major capital infrastructure maintenance and upgrades.

“The media have (asked) ‘why only R100’? The answer is simple and factual, the City owns the asset and it subsidises the Cape Town entity.

“It therefore stands to reason that if a higher rental is charged, the stadium entity would have to use more of the City-funded subsidy to pay the higher market-related rental back to the City,” Vos said.

STOP CoCT activist Sandra Dickson said: “The City is now seemingly doing business with itself as the decision to build the Cape Town stadium for the Soccer World Cup is now coming back to haunt City officials.

“For the past nine years, this stadium turned out as nothing but a headache for City officials and no suitable solution to at least cover its maintenance costs could be found.”

Steve Massey, from the Green Point Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association, said: “At a recent meeting with the City’s events department and stadium management, it was agreed that issues such as illegal parking, littering, public indecency and more traffic and law enforcement on all big event days, need to be addressed.”

