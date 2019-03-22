The Essa and Fatima Moosa Education Trust held its launch at the Cape Town High Court ron Thursday. Bursaries were awarded to school pupils and university students. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - In honour of Struggle stalwart and former human rights lawyer Judge Essa Moosa, a group of deserving high school pupils and two UWC law students have been awarded bursaries. Moosa, popularly known as “The People’s Lawyer”, died in 2017 following an illness. He retired as a judge of the Western Cape High Court in 2011, and in 2013 was appointed head of a unit to investigate complaints against members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks).

On Thursday, The Essa and Fatima Moosa Trust, formed in his honour by family members and other independent parties, hosted the award ceremony in courtroom one of the Western Cape High Court.

High court Judge Siraj Desai and provincial head of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development advocate Hishaam Mohamed were the keynote speakers.

Ten pupils from Athlone High School received bursaries ranging from R1600 to R13000, while two UWC students received financial aid worth R35000.





"Our grandfather worked tirelessly, giving expression to his humanity through service and by fighting injustice and inequality, and ensuring the protection of human rights and dignity. "He went to Athlone High, which is why it's fitting to start there, in the community in which he was educated and where he practised law," he said. Rinquest spoke fondly of how his grandfather started out defending fruit sellers before going on to take up prestigious positions. He recalled a case of a fair-skinned Indian woman who married a white man and lived in Mowbray, which was against apartheid laws. She filed false documents about her race and was arrested, and Moosa represented her. "The State called in her colleagues who testified that the lady was Indian and spoke Gujurati. The State had a solid case and my grandfather didn't have any witnesses. All he knew was that the bailiff, a white man who had worked in India, spoke Gujarati, and he called the man to the stand." Rinquest said Moosa won that case by proving that speaking Gujurati didn't mean you were Indian. "In 1976, during the uprising in Cape Town, Essa flowered because instinctively he was a defence lawyer for the poor and marginalised," said Desai. Mohamed spoke of how Moosa would send candidate attorneys to Robben Island to check on the well-being of prisoners. "He was an embodiment of the principle of natural justice. He empowered young law graduates and was instrumental in dispensing justice in the townships," said Mohamed.

Moosa’s grandson and a trustee at the foundation, Essa Rinquest, said his grandfather would have been proud.