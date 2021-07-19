Bus commuters stranded after Golden Arrow reduces services

Cape Town - Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs) has requested commuters make alternative transport arrangements as their service schedule has been disrupted this afternoon. Gabs spokesperson John Dammert said following the shooting incident that occurred in the morning, and further threats and intimidation having been made via social media, the normal service schedule has regrettably been disrupted.

Dammert said due to the disruption, reduced services would be operated to avoid any risks to the security and safety of passengers and staff. He said passengers were requested to make alternative arrangements and further communication regarding the restoration of normal services would be timeously communicated. When the Cape Argus asked Dammert on which townships or routes would be affected.

He said: "Under the circumstances, it would be extremely difficult to be explicit about specific routes." However, Dammert said passengers would be guided by their staff stationed at interchanges and termini. The suspension of service comes after a Gabs driver was struck by a bullet through the mouth at the Borcherds Quarry drive on Monday morning, in suspected taxi violence.