Cape Town - More than 230 000 bus commuters in Cape Town face another day of inconvenience and frustration as the national bus strike continues.

On Wednesday, SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the bus strike would continue for a second day, with a meeting with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) planned for today.

“The bus strike will continue. We will not make a mistake by assuming we will get what we want out of the meeting with the Employers Association and the CCMA, mediating,” she said.

Satawu members picketed at the Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) terminus in Cape Town CBD on Wednesday.

There were no signs of buses anywhere near the terminus.

Satawu together with four other unions, Transport and Allied Workers Union of SA, Transport and Omnibus Workers Union, National Union of Metalworkers of SA (and Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union,are demanding a one-year 12% across-the-board (ATB) wage increase agreement. They are also proposing a minimum basic wage of R8000, while employers offered a three-year agreement with 7% ATB for the first year, 7.25% for next year and 7.5% for 2020. The negotiations started in January and had reached a deadlock.

Gabs spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the bus company services 230000 people and had 1100 buses on the road during peak times.

“The CCMA will be facilitating a meeting between the parties today and we are hopeful for a positive outcome,” she said.

Most bus commuters flocked to taxis as an alternative form of transport.

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association chairman Victor Wiwi said the Nyanga terminus was packed with commuters.

To prepare for the greater influx of commuters, he said, the taxi association deployed vehicles from the smaller ranks which were less busy than Nyanga.

Wiwi also said vehicle owners were using their own vehicles to travel to work.

“Private vehicle owners are using their cars to drive to work and are making use of the bus lane.

“This is congesting traffic for us taxi drivers even more.

“Traffic officers must monitor it,” he said.

Mega Coach spokesperson Gerhard van Heerden said their buses were in operation, although some of their employees were striking.

“We respect all our drivers’ right to strike, but also their right to work,” he said.

Greyhound issued a notice warning its customers that the bus service would be affected by the strike.

Cape Chamber of Commerce president Janine Myburgh advised those who are able to work from home to do so in order to avoid traffic congestion.

“What really distressed me about the strike are the decisions by Golden Arrow and MyCiTi not to run their buses out of fear of violence to staff, passengers and vehicles.

“I can understand why they have done this, but the decision is a sad indictment on the nature of strikes in South Africa which so often lead to violence,” she said.

